Man City stand strong against Barcelona's advances - club demands £30m for wantaway defender

Manchester City are determined that Eric Garcia, in spite of his wish to leave the club, will not be sold on the cheap this summer - and have placed a £30m price-tag on the Spaniard, reports the Guardian's Jamie Jackson.

Pep Guardiola revealed at Thursday's press conference ahead of the Champions League showdown with Real Madrid that Garcia had informed the club of his desire to return to boyhood side Barcelona.

With only one year left on his present deal, that confronted City with the prospect of negotiating a deal this summer or risk losing Garcia for free next year.

However, it appears that City are adamant that they will not be taken advantage of in the transfer market. Jackson says that Guardiola's side will only consider offers in excess of £30m - with a £20m fee up-front the demand, and an additional £10m in add-ons.

Garcia could also start against Real Madrid in spite of the distractions off the pitch, according to the Guardian's report.

Spanish journalist Pol Ballus echoes this report of a bullish stance at the club. He repeats a similar valuation for Garcia, and says that City will let Garcia stay for another season rather than be forced to sell him on the cheap.

