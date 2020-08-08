City Xtra
Man City stand strong against Barcelona's advances - club demands £30m for wantaway defender

markgough96

Manchester City are determined that Eric Garcia, in spite of his wish to leave the club, will not be sold on the cheap this summer - and have placed a £30m price-tag on the Spaniard, reports the Guardian's Jamie Jackson.

Pep Guardiola revealed at Thursday's press conference ahead of the Champions League showdown with Real Madrid that Garcia had informed the club of his desire to return to boyhood side Barcelona. 

With only one year left on his present deal, that confronted City with the prospect of negotiating a deal this summer or risk losing Garcia for free next year. 

GettyImages-1194738993

However, it appears that City are adamant that they will not be taken advantage of in the transfer market. Jackson says that Guardiola's side will only consider offers in excess of £30m - with a £20m fee up-front the demand, and an additional £10m in add-ons. 

Garcia could also start against Real Madrid in spite of the distractions off the pitch, according to the Guardian's report. 

Spanish journalist Pol Ballus echoes this report of a bullish stance at the club. He repeats a similar valuation for Garcia, and says that City will let Garcia stay for another season rather than be forced to sell him on the cheap. 

Pep Guardiola emerges as first-choice target for Juventus - former Premier League manager more likely to be 'sounded out'

Pep Guardiola remains the first-choice managerial candidate for Juventus, following their sacking of Maurizio Sarri on Saturday afternoon, according to reports.

Freddie Pye

Pep Guardiola 'unimpressed' with Man City's newest signings comments

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is reportedly 'unimpressed' with the conduct of new-boy Ferran Torres according to ESPNFC, as the player claims "there are club employees working to smear my image."

Jack Walker

'He's magic, you know, Tosin Adarabioyoooo' - Why the defender still has a future at Manchester City [w/ RoversChat]

City Xtra had a chat with Blackburn Rovers fan account Rovers Chat about Manchester City's academy graduate Tosin Adarabioyo. We learnt how he has developed this season, his strengths and weaknesses, and his prospects for breaking into Pep Guardiola's first-team.

markgough96

Man City star accepts 'key role’ with Serie A giants - agreement to be reached 'in the coming days

The details of departing legend David Silva’s, next club have emerged, with reports in Italy suggesting that the Spaniard has ‘agreed a proposal from Lazio’.

Jack Walker

Five Things We Learned: Manchester City 2–1 Real Madrid (Champions League)

Almost five months after the first leg, Manchester City hosted, and once again defeated Real Madrid to progress to the Champions League quarter-finals, and with the deserved result in mind, here's five things we learned from last night’s fixture...

Brandon Evans

Sergio Aguero injury update ahead of Champions League clash with Lyon

Sergio Aguero is set to miss the clash with Olympique Lyonnais on August 15 due to his ongoing rehabilitation and recovery from a knee injury sustained last month, according to reports.

Freddie Pye

Celtic 'looking into the possibility' of loaning Man City striker

Scottish Champions Celtic have reportedly looked into the possibility of a loan move for Man City striker Lukas Nmecha (21) according to MailSport.

Jack Walker

Player Ratings: Manchester City 2-1 Real Madrid (Champions League)

Manchester City earned a deserved victory against an underwhelming Real Madrid side to secure a place in the Champions League quarter-finals.

Nathan Allen

No David Silva, Phil Foden STARTS! - Manchester City vs Real Madrid (Team News)

Here we go. Manchester City are set to take on Spanish champions Real Madrid in the second-leg of their Round of 16 Champions League clash. The Blues take a 2-1 lead into the game, courtesy of goals from Kevin De Bruyne and Gabriel Jesus.

harryasiddall

Man City star to join La Liga giants 'either this or next summer' - reasons for his decision revealed

The big news of Pep Guardiola's pre-Madrid press conference today was that young defensive star Eric Garcia will be leaving the club, either this summer or next, after deciding not to extend his contract at Manchester City.

Jack Walker