Man City star a ‘few days away’ from signing for Serie A giants - already rejected a one year contract to stay

David Silva’s decade-long stay at Manchester City is drawing closer to its end. The Spaniard is set to leave his current club after the English side’s Champions League campaign. Recently, several reports suggested that he is set to sign a deal with Italian football club, Lazio.

According to the latest reports by Corriere dello Sport, as relayed by Sport Witness, David Silva could finalise his deal with the Serie A side this week. He is ‘just a few days away’ from signing the contract, soon after both parties ‘define the contractual aspects’.

Lazio president Claudio Lotito reportedly met with David Silva’s agent to negotiate the player’s demands that include bonuses and benefits. Although there are no concrete reports about the amount involved in this signing, other aspects like ‘a private plane and a house in the Ponte Milvio area for Silva’s personal trainer’ are also a part of the conversation.

Claudio Lotito is keen on signing the 34-year-old Spaniard and also changed his holiday plans to accommodate the contract negotiations with his agent and brother, Nandez Jirnenez Silva.

For a long time, David Silva was linked with a potential move to MLS in addition to whispers about him moving back to Spain. However, the latest reports claim that he wants to continue his stay in Europe. After playing his last match at Etihad last week, it now appears that David Silva is preparing to test himself in Serie A.

