Man City star accepts 'key role’ with Serie A giants - agreement to be reached 'in the coming days'

Jack Walker

The details of David Silva’s next club have emerged; with reports by CorSport suggesting that the Spaniard has ‘agreed a proposal from Lazio’. The Manchester City midfielder has been offered a contract until 2023 [€3M + add-ons per year] and will head to Rome as a free agent.

CorSport believes that the final details, including bonuses, are yet to be reached between the parties involved, although Lazio are still confident that one of the Premier League’s all-time greats will see out some of his final years with the ‘Biancocelesti’. 

Image placeholder title
(Photo by Alex Morton/Getty Images)

It is believed that Lazio’s qualification for the UEFA Champions League is a deciding factor in Silva’s decision, as he aims to continue to compete at the highest level possible.

In a recent interview, David Silva's father - Fernando Jimenez - spoke of his sons departure: 

"David had been telling me for years he wanted to play at Man City for 10 years and then end the cycle. I told him, 'if they offer you a one-year extension, why don't you take it?' and he told me 'well you take it then!... For me and for David, to win this Champions League with Man City would be the culmination of a decade in England."

Image placeholder title
(Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

He later speculated about his son's potential move to Italy:

"Serie A? He likes the Italian league very much and he would really like to go there, even if at the moment there are many offers. Lazio? I wouldn't mind if he went to Rome... He told me he could play there (in Italy) until he is 40 years old!"

According to Gazzetta_it, the City captain is 'ready to say yes' to Lazio, with a reported wage of around €3.5M/year reaching up to €4M with bonuses. On top of this, the Spaniard has been offered a private jet to 'periodically' see family in Spain, and a flat 'right in the middle' of the City

Should the move be completed, Silva will not be the first Manchester City icon to wind down their career in Rome, with title-winning teammates Edin Dzeko and Aleksandar Kolarov competing on the other side of ’The Derby Della Capitale’. 

Transfer Rumours

