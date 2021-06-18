Man City Star Declares Himself 'Open to Offers' - Significant Hurdle Blocks Possible La Liga Switch

Aymeric Laporte’s possible route out of the Etihad Stadium this summer could be blocked momentarily by the futures of two defenders, according to the latest information from Spain.

Laporte, who joined Manchester City in January 2018 after the Blues triggered his £57 million release clause, has gone on to make 111 appearances and won seven pieces of silverware - including three Premier League titles in the last four seasons.

The Frenchman, who recently switched international allegiance and is currently representing Spain at the European Championships, made just 27 appearances during the last campaign - 24 less than the 27 year-old made in the title winning 2018/2019 campaign.

Having fallen behind duo Ruben Dias and John Stones in Pep Guardiola’s centre-back pecking order, ESPN have reported that Aymeric Laporte would be “open to offers” this summer.

One club who would reportedly be interested in the 27 year-old central defender is Barcelona - with the Catalan side having been heavily linked with a number of Manchester City players in recent weeks, having already signed Sergio Aguero and Eric Garcia on free transfers earlier this month.

However, ESPN report that a potential return to Spain for Aymeric Laporte would be dependent on a number of factors, not least Barcelona needing to off-load two of their current centre-backs.

Samuel Umtiti is reportedly one of the defenders which Barcelona are keen sell, but it is the future of 26 year-old Clement Lenglet which could determine where Aymeric Laporte plays his club football next season.

Samuel Marsden and Moises Llorens state that despite Lenglet saying that he does not see himself leaving Barcelona this summer, the Catalan club would consider offers for the French defender.

Even if Barcelona are able to shift two centre-backs, questions will remain whether they can afford a move for Laporte - who is one of the Premier League’s best defenders and cost Manchester City almost £60 million just three years ago.

The La Liga heavyweights club President Juan Laporta recently said, “There will be more signings,” but “through exchanges, with the complicity that entails with other clubs.”

