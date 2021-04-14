Man City star evaluating offers as direct rivals ‘knocking on his door’

Manchester City’s legendary goalscorer is weighing up his options as he prepares for life after the Etihad Stadium, when he leaves the club upon the expiry of his contract in June.

There has been some intense speculation around Sergio Aguero’s next club since the departure announcement of Manchester City’s leading goal scorer. A host of European clubs are interested in signing the 32-year-old.

According to the latest edition of Mundo Deportivo, Sergio Aguero would be ‘delighted’ to join Barcelona and finally team up with his Argentine best friend Lionel Messi.

Sergio Aguero’s representatives were rumoured to be in Barcelona earlier this week to evaluate the club’s offer. That said, Aguero is not a priority target on Barcelona’s list and therefore ‘values other proposals’ in order to keep his options open.

The Premier League icon is fourth in the Premier League’s all-time top scorer’s list and has his sights set on a position higher up the order. As a result, he will ‘not close the door at all’ to join another Premier League side after his decade long stint with the Citizens is complete.

Chelsea and Thomas Tuchel are said to be interested in bringing the Argentine to Stamford Bridge and are ‘knocking on his door’.

Aguero decided not to renew his contract with Manchester City after Pep Guardiola informed him that his game time would drastically reduce next season.

The South American is confident of performing at the top level for a few more years and this confidence has resonated with top European clubs like Barcelona, Chelsea and Juventus, who are all looking to sign the prolific striker this summer.

