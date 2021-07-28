Man City Star Expected to Sign New Three-Year Deal - Contract Renewal Talks Underway

Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson is in line to pen a fresh three-year contract extension at the club, according to reports.

The 27-year-old has played a focal part in the Sky Blues' success since his arrival to Manchester in 2017, helping his side win three Premier League titles among a host of domestic silverware.

After Claudio Bravo failed to make the number one spot his own during Pep Guardiola's first season at Manchester City, the Brazil international was signed for £35 million - a fee that now appears to be nothing less than a bargain, as Ederson has sealed his status as one of the world's best shot-stoppers in recent seasons.

His calm and inspiring displays between the sticks during Manchester City's first league win under Pep Guardiola in 2018 paved the way for a fresh contract, just one year into his time at the club, which is testament to the confidence he instilled in the defence.

READ MORE: Harry Kane holds belief about possible Man City summer transfer

READ MORE: First official images of 21/22 Man City away shirt leaked

As reported by Sam Lee of The Athletic, Ederson is set to be offered a fresh three-year contract extension after a series of exemplary displays last term, which saw him retain the Premier League Golden Glove, as he recorded 19 clean sheets over the course of the league campaign.

Despite there being four years left on his current deal at the Etihad Stadium, the club are keen to renew Ederson's contract in recognition of his assured performances that have laid the foundations for the club's success under Pep Guardiola.

Ederson has kept 95 clean sheets in 192 appearances across all competitions during his time at the club, and it cannot be understated how crucial his role has been to the Catalan boss' philosophy of playing out from the back.

READ MORE: Why Man City have opted against a move for Nuno Mendes

READ MORE: Man City's intentions with Harry Kane following £160M fee refusal

Though Manchester City have been looking to bolster their squad after suffering heartbreak in the Champions League final, the club are keen to tie down some of their key players to longer contracts.

Ederson has been one of Pep Guardiola's best signings during his tenure at the club, and with him having his best years ahead of him, the club are eager to ensure that he stays put by extending his contract.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra