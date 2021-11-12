Man City Star 'Highly Unlikely' to Join Barcelona in January

The chances of Raheem Sterling making a mid-season switch to Spain are looking increasingly slim, but Barcelona are still interested.

Raheem Sterling has been a bit-part player for Pep Guardiola's side this season, only recently breaking a long goal duct and starting just a third of Manchester City's games.

His reduced minutes have understandably led to increasingly numerous reports linking the winger away from the Etihad Stadium, and Catalan giants Barcelona have been the club at the forefront of the speculation.

The latest report from The Manchester Evening News indicates that it's 'highly unlikely' that City will be persuaded to part with the player in the upcoming January transfer window.

But that hasn't dampened Barcelona's interest, with club legend and recently-appointed manager Xavi apparently "a big fan" of Sterling.

They're in the market for someone to replace the gaping goal void left by the departures of not only all-time top scorer Lionel Messi, but also established strikers Antoine Griezmann and (one year prior) Luis Suarez.

One big obstacle is the financial turmoil Barcelona are in the midst of, making it a challenge for them to add any high transfer fees or wages to their already-high expenditure.

It was these money problems that led to the shock departure of Messi, and with City reportedly looking to recoup around £45-50m for Sterling, it's fair to ask where Barça plan to find the money.

That low fee is because Sterling's contract expires in just over a year and a half, and there are still many question marks over whether or not either party will agree to an extension.

The other problem is that the current board at Manchester City are not traditionally keen on doing much business in January, with only a handful of winter signings to point to in recent years and even fewer major sales.

And the departure of Sterling would leave City with only a handful of reliable options on the left-wing, which one would expect to go against the ethos of competition and depth that Pep Guardiola has emphasised cultivating for the last five years.

