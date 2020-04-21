City Xtra
Man City star 'in talks' with Spanish side over a return

harryasiddall

Manchester City midfielder David Silva is 'in talks' with former club Valencia over a potential return upon the expiration of his contract this summer, according to ESPN.

The 34-year-old is set to end his 10 year stay at Manchester City this summer, and there have been a number of potential suitors interested in bringing Silva to the club; including former side Valencia. 

Image placeholder title
(Photo by Alex Morton/Getty Images)

The Spaniard is reportedly in talks with the club about a three-year deal, however due to COVID-19, negotiations have been difficult. 

With COVID-19 giving much uncertainty about the situation of players who's contracts expire on June 30th, Manchester City are hopeful they can agree on terms to keep the player for the rest of the 2019/20 season; once it recommences. 

Image placeholder title
(ANTHONY WALLACE/AFP/Getty Images)

However, the decision is said to be left to David Silva and his representatives, with the Spaniard's next move still left unknown.

-----

