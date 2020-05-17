Man City star is Juventus manager's 'favourite' to fill striker role

Juventus manager Mauricio Sarri sees Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus as his 'favourite' to fill the vacant striker role at the club, according to TuttoSport as relayed by Sport Witness.

Despite Sarri's strong interest in the Brazilian, any transfer would reportedly be an 'uphill task' with the striker already earning 'a lot' at City.

Recent reports have suggested Jesus is currently in talks with the club over a new contract, and the 23-year-old has constantly denied rumours of a potential exit in the press.

Jesus has had the near impossible task of competing with club record scorer Sergio Agüero for a starting spot since his move from Palmeiras in 2017. This season, he has provided 15 goals contributions in his 24 Premier League appearances - an impressive return.

