Man City star 'keen to experience a new culture' - offers from several clubs in four countries

Freddie Pye

Manchester City legend David Silva is 'keen to experience a new culture' as he weighs up his next move when he leaves the Etihad Stadium this summer, according to ESPN.

The Spanish midfielder confirmed last summer that the 2019/20 campaign would be his final season at Manchester City, after over a decade of immaculate service under several managers at the Etihad. Since that announcement, several clubs have unsurprisingly come forward to register their interest in El Mago - two of which are from Major League Soccer.

According to ESPN, David Silva is now seriously considering a move to Major League Soccer when he leaves Manchester City as he is 'keen to experience a new culture', despite his public desire to play for Las Palmas. The report claims that following interest from Inter Miami and CFG-owned New York City, Silva is now favouring a move to the States before potential seeing out his career at Las Palmas in Spain.

(Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

As well as offers from the United States, the 34-year-old has received interest from several clubs in multiple countries including Japan, Qatar and Spain.

With the postponement of Premier League football almost coming to an end, some corners doubted whether they would see David Silva in England's top-flight again. However, multiple outlets have confirmed that Silva will temporarily extend his contract to the end of the 2019/20 campaign - despite this not being officially confirmed by the club.

