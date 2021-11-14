Skip to main content
    • November 14, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Man City Star Linked With Liverpool Switch Amid Exit Rumours

    Liverpool could table a bid for Raheem Sterling amid the ongoing certainty surrounding his future at Manchester City, according to a new report.
    Author:

    The 26-year-old has fallen out of favour at the Etihad Stadium despite starring for England at the European Championships, where he registered three goals and an assist in the Three Lions' run to the final.

    With less than two years left on his existing contract, Sterling has been heavily linked with a move to Barcelona after it emerged that contract renewal talks between him and Manchester City have stalled for the time-being.

    It was reported recently that while the forward intends to push for a loan move if game time doesn't improve in the coming months, the Premier League champions will 'resist' any approach for Sterling in the January transfer window.

    According to the latest information of journalist Ekrem Konur, Liverpool could be set to make an offer for Sterling as he continues to be linked with a move away from Manchester.

    However, it is worth noting that game time at Anfield wouldn't come much easier than at City, with Jurgen Klopp's side boasting the likes of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino in attack.

    Read More

    Earlier this week, it emerged that Manchester City would consider cashing in on the London-born forward if an offer worth £45-50 million presented itself.

    Moreover, it has been mentioned that despite City's desire to keep hold of Sterling and extend his contract past 2023, the England international is preparing to swap Greater Manchester for Catalonia.

    Additionally, Sterling's representatives are keeping a 'low profile' amid the ongoing speculation surrounding the attacker's future at Manchester City, where he has made just six starts across all competitions since August.

    Though Sterling has stated that he would be open to a move abroad if his situation at City doesn't improve, sources close to the club maintain that it is 'highly unlikely' that the Sky Blues will part with the winger in January.

    Though contract renewal talks between him and City have stalled completely, it has been stated that Sterling is remaining calm and concentrating on the rest of the season at the Etihad Stadium

    You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

    Sterling England Cover
    Transfer Rumours

    Man City Star Linked With Liverpool Switch Amid Exit Rumours

    34 seconds ago
    imago1007103057h
    News

    Two Man City Stars Pull Out of International Duty - Forward to Return to Club For 'Further Assessment on an Injury'

    24 minutes ago
    Now
    News

    Kevin De Bruyne Bags Assist in Belgium Win - Man City International Round-Up: Day Three

    12 hours ago
    Dias savage
    News

    "I Was A Striker When I Began" - Man City Star Explains Why He Switched From Being Striker to Defender

    14 hours ago
    imago1007842113h
    News

    "I Could See Myself There." - Chelsea Star Opens Up on Man City Transfer Saga

    16 hours ago
    sipa_34410765
    News

    "Here We Go Again", "The Worst Business Ever!" - Lots of Man City Fans React to Links With Premier League Striker

    17 hours ago
    sipa_34822252
    News

    Man City Recieve Major Injury Boost - Player Returned to International Training on Friday

    17 hours ago
    imago1007043158h
    Transfer Rumours

    Premier League Side 'Keen to Sign' Man City Star - January Deal 'Might Be Possible'

    18 hours ago