Man City Star Linked With Liverpool Switch Amid Exit Rumours

Liverpool could table a bid for Raheem Sterling amid the ongoing certainty surrounding his future at Manchester City, according to a new report.

The 26-year-old has fallen out of favour at the Etihad Stadium despite starring for England at the European Championships, where he registered three goals and an assist in the Three Lions' run to the final.

With less than two years left on his existing contract, Sterling has been heavily linked with a move to Barcelona after it emerged that contract renewal talks between him and Manchester City have stalled for the time-being.

It was reported recently that while the forward intends to push for a loan move if game time doesn't improve in the coming months, the Premier League champions will 'resist' any approach for Sterling in the January transfer window.

According to the latest information of journalist Ekrem Konur, Liverpool could be set to make an offer for Sterling as he continues to be linked with a move away from Manchester.

However, it is worth noting that game time at Anfield wouldn't come much easier than at City, with Jurgen Klopp's side boasting the likes of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino in attack.

Earlier this week, it emerged that Manchester City would consider cashing in on the London-born forward if an offer worth £45-50 million presented itself.

Moreover, it has been mentioned that despite City's desire to keep hold of Sterling and extend his contract past 2023, the England international is preparing to swap Greater Manchester for Catalonia.

Additionally, Sterling's representatives are keeping a 'low profile' amid the ongoing speculation surrounding the attacker's future at Manchester City, where he has made just six starts across all competitions since August.

Though Sterling has stated that he would be open to a move abroad if his situation at City doesn't improve, sources close to the club maintain that it is 'highly unlikely' that the Sky Blues will part with the winger in January.

Though contract renewal talks between him and City have stalled completely, it has been stated that Sterling is remaining calm and concentrating on the rest of the season at the Etihad Stadium.

