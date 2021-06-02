Man City Star Midfielder Targeted by Champions League Clubs in Spain, Italy, France - Possibility of Transfer Revealed

Manchester City's midfield star Bernardo Silva is reportedly a target for some of Europe's biggest Champions League clubs, according to the latest information from England.

After a remarkable few campaigns in which the Portuguese international has been instrumental to almost every piece of on-the-field success, the 2020/21 season was relatively hit and miss for the former AS Monaco man.

While Pep Guardiola and Manchester City officials eye up a potential summer rebuild, Bernardo Silva is one name that appears to be under consideration and open to negotiation should offers from various clubs be deemed tempting.

The latest information from England suggests that various clubs that are within next season's UEFA Champions League are ready to show a formal interest in the player should he be keen on a new challenge.

READ MORE: Man City chairman reveals stance on Pep Guardiola's future

READ MORE: Arsenal leading the race for Man City winger this summer

As per the information from Mike McGrath of the Telegraph on Wednesday, Manchester City’s planned summer 'rebuilding project' has sparked interest in Bernardo Silva from some of Europe's most premier of clubs.

While the 26 year-old is tied down to a long-term contract in Sky Blue, McGrath explains that Champions League clubs in all of Spain, France and Italy believe the Portugal international could be granted a move by his current employers if he wanted a 'new challenge'.

It has been previously reported that FC Barcelona were keen on Bernardo Silva, however their damaged financial situation prevented the club from following up on their admiration of the player.

READ MORE: Man City chairman hints at club's plans to replace Sergio Aguero

READ MORE: How Sergio Aguero thanked Man City staff upon departure from club

While any move for Bernardo Silva seems unlikely, Manchester City have shown an interest in the likes of Jack Grealish in recent months - which may suggest that plans are being worked on to replace key names, should they seek a move away from the club over the course of the coming months.

On a contractual front, Manchester City officials will look to finalise extensions and possible improved terms for the likes of Fernandinho and John Stones first of all, before potentially progressing on discussions with the likes of Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus, and Phil Foden.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra