Man City star offered lucrative deal in Qatar

Nathan Allen

Manchester City legend David Silva has been offered a lucrative deal to sign for Al-Duhail in Qatar, according to The Mirror.

Silva has confirmed that he will leave the club at the end of the current season, although how the current coronavirus situation has impacted his exact departure date is unclear. 

After ten seasons at the Etihad, the 34-year-old is moving on and has attracted interest from high-profile clubs in China and the US, but Al-Duhail look to be a serious contender for his next club. 

Image placeholder title
(Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

He wouldn't be the first big name to join the team either, with Croatian icon Mario Mandzukic already at the Doha-based club. 

Qatar are looking to boost their domestic game ahead of the World Cup in two years, and Silva could be the perfect candidate. With World Cup, Premier League, European Championship and FA Cup medals to his name, the midfielder would be an asset to the side - if they can land his signature. 

Since arriving at the Etihad in 2010 for under £30m, Silva has made over 400 appearances for the club, scoring 73 times. 

