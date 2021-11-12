Man City Star One of Two January Transfer Targets the Barcelona Manager 'Likes the Most'

Barcelona's new manager Xavi wants to reinforce his side's attacking options, with Manchester City's Ferran Torres one of the options "he likes the most", Mundo Deportivo reports.

Manchester City forward Ferran Torres has not played for the club since the 6-1 victory against Wycombe Wanderers in the Carabao Cup on 21 September.

The youngster suffered an injury while on national team duty for Spain during the subsequent international break.

Torres was ruled out for up to three months, which means the Spaniard should hopefully be back in action shortly after the New Year.

However, his injury has not stopped rumours about his future in England.

Mundo Deportivo have put the Manchester City forward on the front page of Thursday's newspaper, citing interest from La Liga giants FC Barcelona.

The report, as relayed by Sport Witness, says that new manager Xavi intends to reinforce the club's attacking options.

Xavi is willing to wait until the summer but is prepared to make a move in January if possible, and Mundo Deportivo claims there are two leading targets.

Those are Torres and RB Leipzig's Dani Olmo - who has also been linked with a move to Man City in the past - with the duo said to be the "ones [Xavi] likes the most".

Torres is attractive to Xavi for his versatility, with the youngster capable of operating in wide positions and through the middle following his deployment as a striker under Pep Guardiola.

The former Valencia star showed his qualities earlier this season, playing a starring role in City's 5-0 demolition of Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium.

Torres scored two goals and registered an assist in that victory, which he followed up with two goals while on national duty for Spain against Georgia and Kosovo.

City's fans will be eager for Torres to return to full fitness, with high hopes that the Spaniard can continue to develop as a striker and help offset the loss of Sergio Agüero and Gabriel Jesus's conversion to a winger.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra