Skip to main content
    • November 12, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Man City Star One of Two January Transfer Targets the Barcelona Manager 'Likes the Most'

    Barcelona's new manager Xavi wants to reinforce his side's attacking options, with Manchester City's Ferran Torres one of the options "he likes the most", Mundo Deportivo reports.
    Author:

    Manchester City forward Ferran Torres has not played for the club since the 6-1 victory against Wycombe Wanderers in the Carabao Cup on 21 September.

    The youngster suffered an injury while on national team duty for Spain during the subsequent international break.

    Torres was ruled out for up to three months, which means the Spaniard should hopefully be back in action shortly after the New Year.

    However, his injury has not stopped rumours about his future in England.

    Mundo Deportivo have put the Manchester City forward on the front page of Thursday's newspaper, citing interest from La Liga giants FC Barcelona.

    The report, as relayed by Sport Witness, says that new manager Xavi intends to reinforce the club's attacking options.

    Read More

    Xavi is willing to wait until the summer but is prepared to make a move in January if possible, and Mundo Deportivo claims there are two leading targets.

    Those are Torres and RB Leipzig's Dani Olmo - who has also been linked with a move to Man City in the past - with the duo said to be the "ones [Xavi] likes the most".

    Torres is attractive to Xavi for his versatility, with the youngster capable of operating in wide positions and through the middle following his deployment as a striker under Pep Guardiola.

    The former Valencia star showed his qualities earlier this season, playing a starring role in City's 5-0 demolition of Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium.

    Torres scored two goals and registered an assist in that victory, which he followed up with two goals while on national duty for Spain against Georgia and Kosovo.

    City's fans will be eager for Torres to return to full fitness, with high hopes that the Spaniard can continue to develop as a striker and help offset the loss of Sergio Agüero and Gabriel Jesus's conversion to a winger.

    You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

    sipa_33364151
    Transfer Rumours

    Man City Star One of Two January Transfer Targets the Barcelona Manager 'Likes the Most'

    2 minutes ago
    sipa_35075781
    News

    "I've Found a Place Where I'm Happy" - Man City Star Opens Up on Life At the Club

    2 hours ago
    sipa_33364198
    News

    Man City's Stance on Raheem Sterling Contract Talks Revealed Amid Barcelona Links

    4 hours ago
    KDB Cover UCL
    News

    "I Had My Face Against the Wall" - Man City Star Makes Worrying Admission Over Injury Issues After Difficult Start to the Season

    5 hours ago
    sipa_34485251
    News

    Gareth Southgate Provides Key Injury Update on Man City Star Ahead of World Cup Qualifier

    5 hours ago
    imago1007844726h
    News

    "We Stopped Training After 10 Minutes or So" - Kevin De Bruyne Reveals How Man City Prepared to Face Man United

    6 hours ago
    Cole Palmer Cover
    News

    Man City Midfielder Sustains Injury on International Duty - National Medics to Assess Problem

    19 hours ago
    Gundogan Germany Penality
    News

    Ilkay Gundogan Nets in Germany Win, Cole Palmer Grabs Assist in England U21 Victory - Man City International Day Round-Up: Day One

    20 hours ago