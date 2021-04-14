Man City star receives two-year contract offer from Serie A giants - representative set to meet with additional club

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has received a two-year contract offer from Serie A giants Juventus, as his current deal with the Etihad clubs edges ever closer to an expiry.

The Argentine forward has been sounding out potential suitors over the past few weeks, since his current employers revealed during a meeting over the international break that they would not be extending his contract beyond this season.

Since that announcement was made, a number of high-profile clubs from across Europe have made their interest known, however Aguero also has interest from a number of big names within the Premier League - namely Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, and Leeds United.

However, according to Jose Alvarez of El Chiringuito, Sergio Aguero has already received his first official proposal - a two-year contract offer from Serie A side Juventus.

Although it has been previously suggested that the lifestyle on offer in Italy could be attractive to those close to Sergio Aguero, journalist Alvarez reveals that the 32 year-old striker wants to play alongside Lionel Messi at Barcelona.

As reported on Tuesday, it is reaffirmed by Alvarez that Sergio Aguero's agent Hernan Reguera will meet with the La Liga side in an attempt to secure some sort of proposal that comes close to the player's significant financial demands.

At this stage however, it does seem as though Aguero is aiming to keep his options open, while the focus at present at Manchester City seems to be on getting back to full fitness.

The iconic Premier League forward has been sidelined once again this week, and missed out on travelling with the rest of the squad to Germany for the Champions League clash against Borussia Dortmund due to a muscular problem.

