Ilkay Gundogan has revealed which Turkish players he would want to see join Manchester City- including a popular young centre-back.

In a recent interview, Gundogan named Leicester City defender Caglar Soyuncu (24) as the Turkish player he would most like to have at the Etihad.

“The first thing that comes to my mind about the Turkish player I want to see in City is Caglar", said City's #8, "[he] had the best [centre-back] performance in the Premier League after Van Dijk"



"I didn't know him before. We met when we met in matches. In addition to the Premier League games two seasons ago, we also matched with Leicester City in a cup..."

"We became competitors in many matches. We always saw and talked. We started getting to know each other. His football understanding and character are very good. His performances for Leicester and the national team have been good."



Soyuncu has won plenty of plaudits for his performances at the heart of the Foxes' defence this season, after he replaced Harry Maguire as a regular starter under Brendan Rogers. City have been linked with the player on occasion, but Gundogan's other namecheck was a bit more out of the blue.

"I can also count Cenk Tosun," said Gundogan, "he may be at this level in the coming periods". Everton striker Tosun joined Crystal Palace on loan in January, having failed to make the expected impression for the Toffees.

Since moving to England, the target-man has scored just ten goals in 49 league appearances.

