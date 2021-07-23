Man City Star Set to Stay Despite Interest From European Giant - Club 'Most Likely' to Sell Midfielder

Gabriel Jesus is set to stay at Manchester City past the summer despite being linked with a move, according to reports.

It was previously reported that Juventus' recently-appointed manager Massimiliano Allegri has made the Brazilian forward his 'first-choice' pick, as the Bianconeri look to revamp their frontline, owing to his versatility and ability to connect play with other forwards.

Jesus, whose current deal at the Etihad Stadium runs till 2023, is seen as an ideal fit to strengthen the Serie A giants' attack, following their disappointing fourth-place finish in the Italian top-flight last season.

Moreover, it has emerged that Juventus wanted to sign the 24-year-old on a season-long loan before completing a permanent transfer next year, owing largely to the financial implications of the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, despite his desire to leave the Premier League champions after a disappointing 2020/21 campaign, the Brazil international has been informed that he will be staying at the Etihad Stadium, according to Martin Blackburn of The Sun.

It has further been stated that midfielder Bernardo Silva is 'most likely' to leave the Manchester side this summer, with City expected to sanction the sale of at least one senior star in their bid to sign Tottenham's Harry Kane and Aston Villa's Jack Grealish.

Though the Champions League finalists are prepared to spend a combined sum greater than £225 million for the attacking duo, they have generated around £50 million from fringe player sales and are expected to bring further revenue before the transfer window closes.

Despite bagging 14 goals and four assists in 42 appearances across all competitions last term, the Palmeiras academy graduate often had to settle for a spot on the bench, despite the injury issues that ravaged Sergio Agüero's final season in Manchester.

With City boss Pep Guardiola stuck to the false-nine system for second half of the season, Jesus, who was initially thought of Agüero's heir, failed to nail down the number nine position when he was called upon, which led to his representatives exploring other destinations.

