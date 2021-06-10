Man City Star Stalls On New Contract Amid Interest From La Liga Giants - Pep Guardiola Eyeing Midfield Reshuffle Ahead of Jack Grealish Pursuit

Ilkay Gundogan is holding off on signing a new Manchester City contract, amid recent interest and meetings between his representative and Barcelona.

The Germany international has been in incredible form under Pep Guardiola during the recent 2020/2021 season, registering his best ever season in front of goal and driving his side to a third Premier League title in the last four seasons.

But with the 30 year-old now entering the final two years of his existing contract at the Etihad Stadium, both the player and the club need to enter into discussions in regards to the next steps.

In recent days, reports from Spain and clarification from the likes of Fabrizio Romano have confirmed that Barcelona have held initial talks enquiring about the possibility of signing Gundogan this summer.

READ MORE: Atletico Madrid consider offering £70M star for Bernardo Silva

READ MORE: Barcelona target move for Man City winger Raheem Sterling

According to the information of the Sun's Martin Blackburn, Ilkay Gundogan will wait to see if Barcelona 'harden up their interest', before deciding on his Manchester City future.

Blackburn writes that the two options for Manchester City at present are to enquire into the possibility of securing the player's services via a new long-term contract, or sell him and ensure financial income from his departure this summer - avoiding a situation similar to that of Sergio Aguero or Eric Garcia, both of whom left the club on free transfers this month.

It is however clarified that there are no issues between Ilkay Gundogan and the club, with the Sun writing that the Germany international remains happy, but has made no secret of his admiration for Barcelona in the past - he is also aware that the La Liga giants have been monitoring his situation.

The situation surrounding Ilkay Gundogan will not be resolved any time in the immediate future however, with the former Borussia Dortmund man focussing on the upcoming European Championships, and is happy to keep his options open.

READ MORE: Pep Guardiola makes demand of club board towards Jack Grealish

READ MORE: Where Phil Foden ranks amongst the world's most expensive players

From the viewpoint of Pep Guardiola, it is suggested that the Manchester City manager is looking to 'shuffle his midfield resources' as he looks to make room for Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish - who is understood to be a primary target for Etihad officials.

However, the stance of Manchester City's Catalan manager on the future of Ilkay Gundogan is very clear: he would prefer to keep the German.

The more likely departure from the Etihad Stadium this summer would be Bernardo Silva, with various sources highlighting his unhappiness with life in Manchester and his desire to move to improved climates.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra