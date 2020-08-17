SI.com
City Xtra
HomeNewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/Opinions
Search

Man City star 'still not clear about the move' to Serie A giants

Jack Walker

According to Gazetta, as relayed Mundo Mestalla, David Silva is 'still not clear about the move' to Lazio, with the Biancocelesti growing impatient with the Spaniard who was supposed to give the move the green-light last week.

David Silva had everything closed with Lazio weeks ago, with a three-year-deal worth £3-4 million a year agreed; however, the City legend - who is now a free agent - has been delaying the 'yes' for a few days. He is reportedly not sure on a move amidst new interest from Al-Sadd and Valencia.

Image placeholder title
(Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Qatari side Al-Sadd could soon offer the midfielder a lucrative contract that could make Silva the best-paid player in the region, with a more sentimental move to Valencia also touted, who will not be able to offer the riches of Al-Sadd or the high-quality football of Lazio.

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

Comments

Transfer Rumours

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Man City squad left furious with Pep Guardiola after tactical changes against Lyon

Sources close to the Manchester City squad have revealed that the players were left furious with Pep Guardiola's team selection and tactical approach in Saturday's 3-1 defeat to Lyon.

Jack Walker

Man City eyeing former Premier League manager with Pep Guardiola's future in doubt

Manchester City want Pep Guardiola to extend his contract at the club; but in the scenario he decides to leave, former Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino is being eyed up as his replacement.

harryasiddall

Premier League giants could make a loan bid for Man City defender

Frank Lampard's Chelsea could still yet make a loan bid for out of favour Manchester City defender John Stones.

harryasiddall

Vincent Kompany in negotiations with Man City for young striker

Former Man City captain Vincent Kompany wants to bring Man City's young striker Lukas Nmecha (21) to Anderlecht.

markgough96

Man City chairman to announce tribute plans for club legend 'today'

Manchester City chairman Khaldoon al Mubarak is set to announce plans for a lasting tribute to club legend David Silva 'today', according to Martin Blackburn of the Sun.

Freddie Pye

Man City midfielder handed ultimatum after 'not responding' to contract offer

The latest update on the future of Man City star David Silva suggests that Lazio are growing impatient with the Spaniard, and are demanding an answer today on the player's future.

markgough96

Man City set their price for young defender - Barcelona interested

Manchester City have set a price of €23 million for wantaway young defender Eric Garcia, with Barcelona keen to bring him back to the club.

harryasiddall

by

Alphie Izzett

West Ham show keen interest in Man City defender - The Daily Transfer Round-Up | #19/20/21

The City Xtra transfer round-up is back! After Saturday's shock Champions League exit, Manchester City's attention shifts to the upcoming season - as Pep Guardiola looks to refresh his squad after a disappointing campaign.

Jack Walker

"Try to find a partner, drink a beer with a friend..." - Man City star reacts to Liverpool fans responses after UCL defeat

Bernardo Silva has gone all out on his personal Twitter profile, after Liverpool fans obsessively responded to his previous tweets in the aftermath of Manchester City's 3-1 defeat to Olympique Lyonnais in the Champions League on Saturday night.

City Xtra

Five Things We Learned: Manchester City 1-3 Lyon (Champions League)

After another night to forget in the Champions League for Manchester City, where once again we failed to reach a semi-final after been knocked out by lesser opposition, we look at what we learned on the night.

markgough96