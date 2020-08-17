Man City star 'still not clear about the move' to Serie A giants

According to Gazetta, as relayed Mundo Mestalla, David Silva is 'still not clear about the move' to Lazio, with the Biancocelesti growing impatient with the Spaniard who was supposed to give the move the green-light last week.

David Silva had everything closed with Lazio weeks ago, with a three-year-deal worth £3-4 million a year agreed; however, the City legend - who is now a free agent - has been delaying the 'yes' for a few days. He is reportedly not sure on a move amidst new interest from Al-Sadd and Valencia.

Qatari side Al-Sadd could soon offer the midfielder a lucrative contract that could make Silva the best-paid player in the region, with a more sentimental move to Valencia also touted, who will not be able to offer the riches of Al-Sadd or the high-quality football of Lazio.

