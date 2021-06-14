Man City Star Targets Move To Madrid - Player "Doesn't Care" If It Is Real Madrid or Atletico Madrid

The stories surrounding the future of want-away Manchester City centre-back Aymeric Laporte continue to flow into another week, this time providing some insight into the player's desires regarding La Liga.

The Spain international lost his way last season under Pep Guardiola, largely due to the impressive form of John Stones and Ruben Dias - who proved to be instrumental in the club's 21-game winning streak throughout the winter months.

Such has been Aymeric Laporte's frustration that the former Athletic Bilbao man is now understood to be keen on a return to Spain, and regaining his first-team spot at one of La Liga's biggest clubs.

The weekend and Monday has brought about additional information on the situation surrounding the 27 year-old, and possibly what to expect this summer as well as the current feeling among those surrounding the player.

According to a report from Sam Lee in the Athletic, it is stated that sources close to Aymeric Laporte still see a move away from Manchester City as 'far from a certainty', due to the financial situation at top European clubs.

Furthermore, it is reported that the thought of returning to Spain has 'always appealed' to Laporte and losing his spot in the Manchester City team 'accelerated' those plans. Lee reveals that the defender informed Etihad officials of his desire around six months ago, and the stance at the time was that he could leave should a good enough offer be made.

Additional reporting from Fermín de la Calle of El Confidencial states that Aymeric Laporte's priority is in fact a move to Madrid, and he 'doesn't care' if it is to Real Madrid or Atlético.

It is also highlighted that Laporte's new position as a Spanish international has pushed him to make the decision to try to sign for one of the capital's teams.

The desire to move to one of Madrid's top clubs will be a blow to FC Barcelona - who have recently been mooted as potential suitors for Aymeric Laporte. However, the Camp Nou club's financial situation will have always been a problem.

There had been talk of Joan Laporta's club offering players in the opposite direction, however it is highly unlikely that Manchester City would have any interest in the likes of Sergi Roberto, given their existing options at right-back.

