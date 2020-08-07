Man City star to join La Liga giants 'either this or next summer' - reasons for his decision revealed

The big news of Pep Guardiola's pre-Madrid press conference was that young defensive star Eric Garcia will be leaving the club, either this summer or next, after deciding not to extend his contract at Manchester City.

Already, details are beginning to emerge, with reports suggesting that Eric Garcia's decision came as recently as this week, with Manchester City still confident that the Spaniard would renew his contract less than a month ago.

(Alex Burstow/Getty Images)

Over the past week, City were made aware that 'a lot was being thought about', with his desire to return to Barcelona only completely decided in the last few hours, according to Pol Ballus.

With just a year left on his contract, (despite previous reports claiming his deal expired in 2022) it is certain that Eric Garcia will rejoin his boyhood club at some stage between now and next summer; if reports from Esport3 are to be believed, Garcia will become Barcelona's first summer signing after the conclusion of the Champions League.

