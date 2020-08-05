Man City star to sit down with Pep Guardiola to discuss his future - Barcelona plan €10 million bid

Manchester City defender Eric García wants to sit down and talk to Pep Guardiola after the Champions League, and from there his future will be decided, according to Adrian Sanchez as relayed by BarcaTimes.

Barcelona plan to offer €10M plus variables for the centre-back, who developed through the club's famous La Masia academy. City took Garcia from the Barcelona youth academy in 2017, but the 26-time Spanish champions have returned to attempt to convince the youth prospect to return to Spain.

Guardiola has favoured Eric Garcia over John Stones, Nicolas Otamendi, and Fernandinho since the restart of English football in June. In addition, the Spaniard started City's fantastic 2-1 win against Real Madrid in February - the second leg of that fixture is to be played on Friday.

Guardiola has made it very clear he wants to keep the 19-year-old at the club, saying: “If Barcelona want him, they can call him. We are going to try and convince him to stay for many many years”.

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra