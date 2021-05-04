Man City star 'vulnerable' to Pep Guardiola ruthless streak - £75 million offer 'likely' to persuade club into sale

As we edge closer to the summer transfer window, the rumour mill surrounding some of Manchester City's biggest names continues to turn, and this week, Raheem Sterling is the latest name to be linked with a big-money move away from the Etihad Stadium.

The England international has struggled for large parts of the season, with his form inconsistent, leading to the 26 year-old losing his place as a mainstay in Pep Guardiola's starting eleven. Academy graduate Phil Foden has come into a world of his own, forcing Sterling to spend time on the bench during some of the more significant matches.

The latest information on Tuesday states that La Liga giants Real Madrid are back in the hunt for the former Liverpool winger, and with the player himself having previously stated a desire to move to Spain at some stage in his career, the interest from the Bernabeu could be of some interest.

According to an exclusive report from Football Insider, Real Madrid are 'keeping tabs' on Raheem Sterling amid the growing doubts over his Etihad future in recent weeks.

The report continues by quoting 'Manchester City sources', who have informed Football Insider that despite all his successes at the club since his arrival from Liverpool in 2015, Raheem Sterling is 'vulnerable' to Pep Guardiola's 'ruthless streak'.

As Manchester City set out a transfer fee in the region of £50 million when signing Raheem Sterling from Merseyside six years ago, Football Insider have claimed that it would take an offer of around £75 million to likely persuade Etihad officials to sell in the coming summer window.

In terms of replacements for Sterling, there have been strong reports in recent weeks linking Jack Grealish with a move to the Etihad Stadium, however Aston Villa officials would likely demand in excess of £80 million for their star man.

Whether or not Manchester City would be willing to hand out a record transfer fee is a completely different question, and in recent windows have been more inclined to look at market opportunities arising - as seen with the £20 million signing of Ferran Torres last summer.

The situation surrounding Raheem Sterling is almost certainly one to keep a close eye on. There is still the possibility of the England star signing a new long-term deal, with his current contract rumoured to be expiring in 2023.

