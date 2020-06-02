Man City star wants to leave the club as he doesn't consider himself a 'bench man'

João Cancelo doesn’t consider himself a ‘bench man’ at Manchester City, and therefore wants to leave the club this summer, according to Mundo Deportivo as relayed by Sport Witness.

The right-back, who joined City from Juventus in August of last year, has struggled to gain consistent playing time and has spent most of this year playing second fiddle to Kyle Walker.

Cancelo has played the full 90 minutes in just eight Premier League games this season, and in only two of those games City have kept a clean sheet. The Portuguese international has only provided one assist in all competitions, in a 3-1 win over Oxford United in the FA Cup.

Cancelo is rumoured to be involved in a swap deal between Barcelona and City. He could potentially leave in a trade for Barcelona right-back Nelson Semedo, before then being swapped again in a player-plus-cash deal for Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez.

Cancelo did spend a year on loan with Inter Milan in the 17/18 season, and recorded four assists and one goal for the club.

