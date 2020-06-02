City Xtra
Top Stories
News
Match Coverage
Transfer Rumours

Man City star wants to leave the club as he doesn't consider himself a 'bench man'

Danny Lardner

João Cancelo doesn’t consider himself a ‘bench man’ at Manchester City, and therefore wants to leave the club this summer, according to Mundo Deportivo as relayed by Sport Witness.

The right-back, who joined City from Juventus in August of last year, has struggled to gain consistent playing time and has spent most of this year playing second fiddle to Kyle Walker.

Cancelo has played the full 90 minutes in just eight Premier League games this season, and in only two of those games City have kept a clean sheet. The Portuguese international has only provided one assist in all competitions, in a 3-1 win over Oxford United in the FA Cup.

manchester-city-training-session (5)

Cancelo is rumoured to be involved in a swap deal between Barcelona and City. He could potentially leave in a trade for Barcelona right-back Nelson Semedo, before then being swapped again in a player-plus-cash deal for Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez.

Cancelo did spend a year on loan with Inter Milan in the 17/18 season, and recorded four assists and one goal for the club.

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

Comments

Transfer Rumours

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Pep Guardiola 'knows' Bundesliga star will join Liverpool or Chelsea despite his attempts to 'seduce' the player

Pep Guardiola ‘knows’ RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner will sign for either Liverpool or Chelsea this summer, despite his attempts to 'seduce' the player.

Danny Lardner

Phil Foden to be 'spoken to' by Man City after appearing to breach social distancing guidelines

Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden is to be spoken to by the club and reminded of his responsibilities and obligations after a video surfaced capturing the midfielder playing football with the public, according to the Mirror.

Freddie Pye

Man City set to make 'significant changes' in coaching positions - two major roles set to become vacant

Manchester City are set to make significant changes in their academy system this summer, with two major coaching roles set to become available, according to an exclusive report from Training Ground Guru.

Freddie Pye

Man City midfield target 'prefers' Etihad switch - one factor could give Serie A club advantage

Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar 'prefers' the option of moving to Manchester City this summer, however the prospect of a Champions League ban could give one club the advantage, according to L'Equipe.

Freddie Pye

Plans for new club in the City Football Group 'completely scrapped'

Plans for a new club in the City Football Group have been 'completely scrapped' due to financial trouble.

harryasiddall

Pep Guardiola calls up several youngsters to the first team

Pep Guardiola has called up several youngsters to the first team in preparation for footballs return in June.

Hamish MacRae

Man City goalkeeper the 'most enticing option' for league champions this summer

Claudio Bravo is seen as the 'most enticing option' for Scottish champions Celtic this summer.

Hamish MacRae

Man City fixture "most likely" to be played at Wembley following police recommendation

Manchester City’s top of the table clash against Liverpool is “most likely” to be played at Wembley Stadium.

Harry Winters

by

steffo bamford

Man City could sign La Liga defender 'this week' - swap operation still possible

The transfer of Nelson Semedo to Manchester City could be completed as soon as this week, however the Premier League side are still inclined to offer Joao Cancelo in any operation for the Barcelona defender, according to SPORT.

Freddie Pye

La Liga winger 'leads the list' to replace Leroy Sane at Man City - four potential replacements named

Valencia winger Ferran Torres (20) is among four names on the shortlist of Pep Guardiola and Txiki Begiristain to replace the outgoing Leroy Sane this summer, according to Superdeporte.

Freddie Pye