Man City Star 'Wants To Leave' This Summer - Player Has Two 'Offers' Available From Barcelona and Atletico Madrid

Manchester City's star playmaker Bernardo Silva is understood to be seeking a move away from the club this summer, and already has two offers from two of Europe's biggest sides.

The Portugal international has been a huge fan favourite ever since joining the Etihad club from AS Monaco in the summer of 2017, along with his teammate Benjamin Mendy - who has sustained a slightly different City career since his move.

However, it now seems as though the former may have played his final game in a Manchester City shirt, as there are growing reports that Bernardo Silva is keen on a change of lifestyle this summer with a move away from England.

The latest reports to emerge this week highlight the unsurprising level of interest in Bernardo Silva, with two of Spain's biggest clubs having offered him the chance to leave the UK.

This is according to Duncan Castles, who first reported of interest from Spain in Bernardo Silva while writing for the Times in recent days.

Castles once agains reiterated Bernardo Silva's intention to leave Manchester City this summer, and that the 26 year-old already has two offers from clubs in La Liga. The first offer is from the aforementioned Atletico Madrid, while the second comes from Barcelona.

In the case of the Camp Nou club, Duncan Castles highlights how Joan Laporta's club would look into the possibility of using 'FFP swap' deals in order to finance any possible move, with options including the likes of Sergi Roberto and winger Ousmane Dembele.

In terms of how Manchester City would go about replacing the talents and the importance of Bernardo Silva, various outlets continue to drive home the idea that Etihad officials hold a genuine interest in Jack Grealish.

The Aston Villa midfielder would almost certainly be interested in a move to Manchester, with Champions League football and Pep Guardiola being the obvious attractions, however the finances of a move may create a hurdle for club officials.

