Man City Star 'Wants' To Move To Barcelona - Player 'Putting Pressure' On Club To Make Deal Happen

Manchester City star Aymeric Laporte 'wants to join' Spanish giants Barcelona, after falling out of favour at the Etihad Stadium over the course of the past year, according to the latest reports from Spain.

An exclusive report by Sport, as translated and relayed by Sport Witness, says the Spaniard's lack of game time at Manchester City over the past few months has convinced the player to leave - and he ‘wants to’ join Barcelona.

Since Ruben Dias arrived in Manchester from Benfica last September, the recently crowned Premier League Player of the Season has nailed down a starting spot with his magnificent performances.

In addition, the emergence of John Stones after his Manchester City career seemed all but over was a shock to many, and at a time where Aymeric Laporte was nursing an injury, the Englishman formed an unbreakable partnership with Ruben Dias.

Aymeric Laporte is allegedly now ‘putting pressure’ on Manchester City to get the move. The 27 year-old does know forcing a move will be ‘difficult, but not impossible’.

After 'seeking a transfer', Aymeric Laporte hopes Manchester City's recent good relationship with Barcelona could make a difference. The Catalan giants economical situation is seen as a problem however.

Barcelona still have to agree a new contract with club legend Lionel Messi, plus Sergio Agüero and Eric Garcia have recently been added to the wage bill.

Now potentially adding an elite player like Aymeric Laporte would be a significant financial commitment.

