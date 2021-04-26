Man City star was 'proposed' to Italian giants ahead of this summer - club 'not completely cut off'

Manchester City star Sergio Agüero was 'proposed' to Italian giants Inter Milan ahead of his exit from the club this summer, reports Sport Witness.

The Argentine recently announced he will be leaving the Blues in the summer after 10 years of incredible service. The club's all-time leading goalscorer has had an injury hit final season, mostly due to a knee injury he picked up in last season's home win against Burnley.

His next destination is still up in the air, but Sport Witness have relayed a report from TuttoSport which claims Inter Milan are 'not completely cut off' from a deal for the striker.

In recent weeks, links between Sergio Agüero and Barcelona have intensified, but this report persists that Inter are still not out of the race. In fact, the 32-year-old was 'proposed' to the Italian league leaders ahead of a potential move this summer.

It's clear to see Agüero feels he can still contribute at the top level; but a combination of injuries and high contract demands may put some potential suitors off any sort of deal for him.

Inter Milan also seemingly have to sell one of their top players by June 30th to balance the books - with Lautaro Martinez, previously linked with Manchester City, the obvious candidate.

This would then leave a spot open for a top European striker to take his place, and Sergio Agüero on a free transfer would then become a serious option.

