City Xtra
Top Stories
News
Match Coverage
Transfer Rumours

Man City star will NOT leave this summer - agent reveals no contact with player or other clients

Harry Winters

Sergio Agüero will not leave Manchester City this summer according to both Lucas Scagliola and Hernán Reguera. This is after earlier reports alleged the owner of the agency that represents the striker had made contact with Napoli.

Reports relayed by Sport Witness from CalcioNapoli24 claimed that Serie A giants had contacted Agüero’s agent via a phone call in the hope establishing whether the Argentine would be interested in joining them.

Napoli are said to be willing to offer Agüero a four-year contract - worth around €10 million a year. They are also reported to be willing to offer City around €30 million for his services.

Image placeholder title
(Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Despite CalcioNapoli24 saying that it was “certain that Napoli have contacted” Agüero’s representatives, Hernán Reguera, told Area Napoli: 

“I am representing Aguero, it is absolutely not true that someone else represents him. This story that Napoli are ready to make an offer or have already made an offer does NOT correspond to the truth. There was no proposal on their part. There was no mention of Aguero with Napoli. I had no contact with Napoli about any player, not even about my other clients.”

He further went on to say: “Sergio will remain at Man City and I want to deny those who claim that there are problems between my striker and the English club. They are just rumours.” 

Agüero’s contract at the Etihad runs out in 2021, meaning the striker will have spent a decade at the club after joining for £38 million from Atletico Madrid in July of 2011.

Since joining the club, Agüero has become the clubs all time leading goalscorer - with 254 goals so far. He's scored 30+ goals in five different campaigns and is 4th in all time Premier League standings.

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

Comments

Transfer Rumours

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Man City have 'started discussions' with Serie A midfielder - Pep Guardiola has 'followed the player for a long time'

Pep Guardiola has been following Algerian midfielder Ismaël Bennacer's progress for a long time, and now City have opened negotiations about a possible transfer.

harryasiddall

Man City to have 'considerable' finances available this summer - club scouting 'bargain prospects'

Manchester City are expected to enter the transfer market with 'considerable' financial backing this summer

Hamish MacRae

Ranking: Yaya Toure's Top 10 Man City Goals

We take a look back on the goals that defined a glistening Manchester City career for Yaya Toure - a career that transformed the club on the pitch, and defined one of the finest periods on the club's history.

markgough96

Man City star 'isn't interested' in a move to Liverpool - player prefers a move to Germany

Liverpool have joined the race for Manchester City winger, Leroy Sané. However, the player prefers a move to Bayern Munich.

Nathan Allen

BREAKING: Man City appeal against European ban is set to be heard in June

Manchester City's appeal against their two-year European football ban is set to be heard at sports court in early June.

Freddie Pye

Contract extension 'completely excluded' for Man City forward - transfer is 'likely' this summer

Manchester City and Bayern Munich are not yet nearing a completion over the transfer of Leroy Sane, although a contract extension at the Etihad Stadium for the winger has now been completely excluded, according to Sky Germany.

Freddie Pye

New government stance may mean disaster for Man City's Champions League clash with Real Madrid

The British government have reportedly vetoed a bid to exempt sports stars from a travel quarantine, potentially leading to disaster for Manchester City in the Champions League, according to the Sun.

Freddie Pye

by

Freddie Pye

Man City vs Real Madrid may NOT be held at the Etihad Stadium - UEFA has 'imperative ambition'

The Champions League and Europa League will be played to a conclusion in August, however UEFA have an 'imperative ambition' to complete both tournaments in one fixed place, according to the General secretary of the German Football Association.

Freddie Pye

Man City interested in signing Turkish centre-back - Borussia Dortmund also interested

Manchester City have joined Borussia Dortmund and Fenerbahce in the race for Turkish starlet Ravil Tagir.

Nathan Allen

Deal for Man City forward moving 'fairly close' - an agreement between clubs remains

The transfer of Leroy Sane from Manchester City to Bayern Munich is moving 'fairly close' according to Raphael Honigstein of the Athletic.

Freddie Pye