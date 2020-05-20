Man City star will NOT leave this summer - agent reveals no contact with player or other clients

Sergio Agüero will not leave Manchester City this summer according to both Lucas Scagliola and Hernán Reguera. This is after earlier reports alleged the owner of the agency that represents the striker had made contact with Napoli.

Reports relayed by Sport Witness from CalcioNapoli24 claimed that Serie A giants had contacted Agüero’s agent via a phone call in the hope establishing whether the Argentine would be interested in joining them.

Napoli are said to be willing to offer Agüero a four-year contract - worth around €10 million a year. They are also reported to be willing to offer City around €30 million for his services.

(Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Despite CalcioNapoli24 saying that it was “certain that Napoli have contacted” Agüero’s representatives, Hernán Reguera, told Area Napoli:

“I am representing Aguero, it is absolutely not true that someone else represents him. This story that Napoli are ready to make an offer or have already made an offer does NOT correspond to the truth. There was no proposal on their part. There was no mention of Aguero with Napoli. I had no contact with Napoli about any player, not even about my other clients.”

He further went on to say: “Sergio will remain at Man City and I want to deny those who claim that there are problems between my striker and the English club. They are just rumours.”

Agüero’s contract at the Etihad runs out in 2021, meaning the striker will have spent a decade at the club after joining for £38 million from Atletico Madrid in July of 2011.

Since joining the club, Agüero has become the clubs all time leading goalscorer - with 254 goals so far. He's scored 30+ goals in five different campaigns and is 4th in all time Premier League standings.

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra