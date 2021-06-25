Man City Star 'Would Be Delighted' To Sign For Barcelona This Summer - Club 'Would Welcome' Arrival of Player

Manchester City centre-back Aymeric Laporte "would welcome" playing for Barcelona next season, according to Spanish journalist Miquel Blazquez.

Laporte, who joined Manchester City for a reported £57 million in January 2018, has gone on to make 111 appearances under Pep Guardiola, as he became integral to the Blues' defence and has helped secure seven pieces of silverware during that time.

An injury led to the Frenchman suffering a prolonged period on the sidelines, as he made just 20 appearances in the 2019/2020 season, but despite being fit for the majority of City's latest campaign, the defender made just 27 appearances.

The successful centre-back partnership of Ruben Dias and John Stones is partly responsible for Laporte's lack of game-time, with this reportedly leading to the 27 year-old reconsidering his future.

READ MORE: Man City centre-back set for European move in the coming days

READ MORE: City receive boost as Premier League midfielder leans towards move

The Frenchman, who is currently representing Spain at the European Championships after successfully changing his international allegiance "loves the city" of Barcelona according a new claim, as Laporte considers a potential return to La Liga.

Miquel Blazquez reports that Laporte would be "delighted" to sign for Barcelona and "would welcome playing at the Camp Nou next season."

Blazquez also says that the 27 year-old "wants to leave Manchester City" despite being contracted to the Etihad until 2025 - after signing a two-year contract extension in 2019.

Should Laporte leave Manchester for Catalonia this summer he would be the third City player to do so, after Eric Garcia and Sergio Aguero both moved to Barcelona on free transfers.

READ MORE: Zinchenko opens up on 'most difficult days' of his football life

READ MORE: Fabrizio Romano labels Harry Kane information as '100% confirmed'

Even if Laporte "wants to leave Manchester City" it would be difficult to see how a cash-strapped Barcelona could finance a deal, given that Laporte is one of the Premier League's best central defenders.

The players potential to leave has though clearly been noted by Manchester City officials, after Fabrizio Romano reported earlier this week that Laporte was one three names mentioned in apparent negotiations with Spurs for striker Harry Kane.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra