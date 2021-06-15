Man City Star 'Would Like To Leave' Club - Player 'Had His Heart Set' on Switch To La Liga Giants Barcelona

Manchester City's star midfielder Bernardo Silva reportedly has his eyes set on a move away from the Etihad Stadium this summer, and came very close to a move this time last year.

Talk of the Portugal international looking for a way out of the Premier League champions has been circulating for some time now, and has accelerated since the Champions League final defeat to Chelsea last month.

News of Bernardo Silva wanting to leave the club seemingly aligns itself with Manchester City's intensified interest in Aston Villa's Jack Grealish, as club officials would almost certainly want to secure a replacement for the former Monaco man should he leave the club this summer.

The latest information to emerge from England on the situation surrounding the 26 year-old provides detail of a possible destination, and how the player could have found himself out of Manchester last summer.

According to the information provided by Sam Lee in the Athletic on Tuesday, sources say that Bernardo Silva 'had his heart set' on a move to Barcelona last summer and everything was in place for that particular move to happen, only to fall through late on, leaving the player 'crestfallen'.

It is further stated that Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is 'reluctant' to let Bernardo Silva leave the club, precisely due to the player's 'performances and application' despite his lack of contentment at the Etihad Stadium.

Despite the reluctancy to sell Bernardo Silva in the coming months, Sam Lee reports that the Manchester City manager knows he needs to 'refresh his squad' this summer, and Pep Guardiola also knows there are players in his squad who would be 'glad' to be playing for a new manager from the start of next season.

On the subject of a possible replacement, Sam Lee continues by reaffirming that Manchester City are keen to sign Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish this summer, but the club want to make a sale before that can happen, to not only 'free up funds', but also create a space in the squad.

In recent weeks, several names have sprung to the surface and could be options for Manchester City to offload. Should Bernardo Silva not be that name, then the club could look towards the likes of Aymeric Laporte, Raheem Sterling, or Riyad Mahrez - all of whom have been linked with various high-profile moves.

With that being said however, there is a clear understanding that the summer market will not involve as much cash as usual, due to the financial implications that have come about through the Covid-19 pandemic.

Clubs may look towards 'FFP swap' deals as a way of both strengthening their respective squads and also benefitting their financial statuses.

