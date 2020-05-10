Man City starlet in a 'transfer tug of war' with RB Leipzig and Juventus

Manchester City youngster Charlie McNeil is said to find himself in a 'transfer tug of war' with RB Leipzig and Juventus, according to the Daily Mirror.

The 16-year-old reportedly feels 'undervalued' by the clubs hierarchy and hence is seeking a move away from the club.

McNeil, who has just broken into the junior ranks of the England side, was said to be the next star emerging from the academy. The youngster can't sign a professional contract until he's 17, and it now seems highly unlikely that it'll be with City.

With the players reported unhappiness, it's sparked a bidding war between European giants Juventus and RB Leipzig, who are desperate to add McNeil to their ranks.

