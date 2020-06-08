City Xtra
Man City starlet said to be 'considering his options' - three Championship clubs interested

Harry Winters

Manchester City are in danger of losing another of the CFA’s rising stars, with Sky Sports reporting U23 midfielder Fisayo Dele-Bashiru is “considering his options.”

Despite Dele-Bashiru having 12 months left on his current City deal, and a new four year deal at the club on the table, interest from three Championship clubs has left the central midfielder carefully thinking about his next steps.

The young midfielder currently plays for City’s U23 side and has represented the side in three competitions this season. In the Premier League 2, the 19-year-old has played 14 times with one goal and one assist coming from those appearances. 

Dele-Bashiru has also featured in the UEFA Youth League, the academy equivalent of the Champions League, featuring six times and finding the net once. He has also played four times in this season EFL Trophy which sees top academy sides go up against teams from League 1 and 2.

(Photo by Alex Burstow/Getty Images)

The player wouldn’t be the first CFA member to leave the club for second division football, with former academy players Tosin Adarabioyo and Lukas Nmecha both currently playing in the Championship. Although, Dele-Bashiru’s options are said to be professional contracts at three Championships club, if he were to stay at City he would no doubt end up on loan in the near future.

If the midfielder were to leave, he would join a growing number of players who are leaving the City system in the hope of first team football. The ability for young players to break in to the first team seems to be sporadic and was the main reason for the departures of the likes of Jadon Sancho and Rabbi Matondo. Only recently did City Xtra report an exclusive that striker Charlie McNeil had opted to move to RB Leipzig, instead of continuing his development at the CFA.

