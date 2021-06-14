Man City Star's Environment Make Suggestion on Player's Future - Source Reveals View on Pep Guardiola and Club

The environment of Manchester City centre-back Nathan Ake have hinted at where the future of the Dutchman lies, amid growing concerns over the player potentially becoming frustrated at game-time.

After signing from Bournemouth during the summer of 2020, Nathan Ake has been frustrated by injury problems, that have meant he failed to mount a serious challenge to the established centre-back partnership of John Stones and Ruben Dias.

Such has been his lack of game-time, that recent reports from England and in Europe have hinted at a potential move away from the Etihad, just 12 months after his arrival. Ake has been linked with a move to AS Roma, and even city rivals Manchester United.

However, the latest reports from Sam Lee of the Athletic have all-but ruled out any intention from the player's side to move away from the Premier League champions.

READ MORE: Bernardo Silva has two offers for summer move from Spain

READ MORE: Man City set to make staggering offer for Bundesliga star

Sam Lee reports that the 'noises' from Nathan Ake's camp suggest that rumours of a move away from Manchester City this summer are 'far from the case'.

It is also stated that Nathan Ake himself 'really values' the work he has done with Pep Guardiola and the Manchester City coaching staff this season.

Detailing the specifics of this valued work, Sam Lee writes that the Netherlands international is 'very happy' with the improvements he has made when it comes to carrying the ball into the opposition half.

Interestingly in relation to how highly the player is regarded among the Manchester City squad, Lee writes that the player received nine votes in the pre-season captaincy poll - not long after joining the club.

Perhaps most importantly, Sam Lee relays a line from a source, who states that Nathan Ake not only “loves” Pep Guardiola, but also Manchester City - and the player is looking forward to a far more promising second season, all but putting a lid on talk of a departure.

READ MORE: Barcelona identify two current stars for potential swap deals with City

READ MORE: Man City have 'already made an offer' for Premier League star

The summer transfer window may still see some significant changes at centre-back, with Aymeric Laporte reportedly seeking a move away from the club after losing his starting spot to both John Stones and Ruben Dias.

The understanding at present is that the Spain international may be interested in a return to La Liga, however the financial climate going into the transfer market may prevent clubs from securing his signature by meeting Manchester City's demands.

That being said, should Laporte secure a move away this summer, it has been claimed that Etihad officials will use his transfer fee to sign a replacement, with Villarreal's Pau Torres seen as one option.

You can read the full article from Sam Lee in the Athletic here.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra