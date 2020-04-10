Man City star's move to Bundesliga giants 'left in limbo'

Leroy Sané has been linked with a move to Bayern Munich since before the start of this season. Now, the transfer 'looks further away than it has over the past nine months' according to Jonathan Smith of Goal.

While the Bundesliga champions remain keen on Sané, a potential move has been complicated by the uncertainty of the transfer market that will follow once football resumes.

With the potential loss of money for football clubs around the world due to the sport's suspension, it is difficult to see a scenario where any club would have the ability to spend the amount of money a world-class winger like Sané would cost.

The German international's contract with Manchester City is due to expire at the end of the 20/21 football season. But with the future of football in 'limbo', the players next destination is as well.

Having been sidelined all season with injury, Sané has recently expressed his desire to get back to football as soon as possible, which I'm sure all fans can relate to.

