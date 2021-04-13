Man City star's representative arrives in Barcelona - possible 'movement' in the 'next few days'

The agent of Sergio Aguero has arrived in Barcelona, according to the latest reports from Spain and as per information provided to City Xtra on Tuesday afternoon.

Reports have been circling over the past few weeks about the next destination for the Manchester City forward, after the club had formally announced that they would not be extending his current contract beyond the end of the 2020/2021 season.

Since the announcement, the 32 year-old has been linked with a number of Europe's most high-profile clubs, including Paris Saint-Germain, Inter Milan, Chelsea, and Tottenham - while Leeds United have also been linked with an interest in the player.

However, the big emerging news on Tuesday afternoon is that the agent of Sergio Aguero, Hernan Reguera has arrived in Barcelona - as reported by Jose Alvarez on El Chiringuito, and reaffirmed to City Xtra by Lucas Scagliola.

Alvarez reports that with the representative now arriving in Barcelona, there could now be 'movement' in the 'next few days' regarding the future of the legendary Premier League striker, with the Camp Nou clearly under consideration by the Argentine.

Additional information provided to City Xtra from Lucas Scagliola shines some light on the offers that are currently on the table for Sergio Aguero.

It has been revealed that while Barcelona will attempt to move for the striker and have a contract ready to propose, the offer is set to be 'lower' than an offer proposed by Serie A giants Juventus - who also have an interest in the player.

At this stage, remaining in the Premier League seems unlikely for the Manchester City forward, with Chelsea looking at other options, while the attraction of playing alongside Lionel Messi at Barcelona or the lifestyle potentially on offer in Italy would simply be too good to turn down.

Manchester City themselves continue to seek their ideal replacement for Sergio Aguero, with a number of high-profile names across Europe being linked with big-money interest and subsequent moves to the Etihad Stadium.

However, given the level of competition and the rate at which games are being played by Pep Guardiola's side in their pursuit of an unprecedented quadruple this season, it is unlikely that any major progress on the striker recruitment front will come before the end of the season.

