Man City Star's Representatives Keeping 'Low Profile' Amid Exit Links - Entourage Avoiding Discussions Over Potential Departure

Raheem Sterling's representatives are avoiding media talk about a potential move away from Manchester City despite rumours linking him with a transfer to Barcelona, according to a new report.

Sterling has been heavily linked with a move to the La Liga giants in the past few weeks, though sources close to Manchester City have maintained that the club do not intend to let the winger leave in January.

The 26-year-old has struggled for game time since the back end of the previous campaign, and despite starring for England at the European Championships, Sterling has failed to replicate the same form in Manchester.

With less than two years left on his current deal, City want the former Liverpool man to extend his contract at the club past 2023, with reports suggesting that a move to Barcelona for Sterling in January is 'highly unlikely'.

According to Spanish newspaper Sport, Sterling is preparing to swap Greater Manchester for Catalonia, with some sources suggesting that a move could happen as early as January.

However, sources close to the player have refrained from making any indications either way about what lies in store for Sterling after Christmas.

The report states that Sterling's representatives are keeping a 'low profile' amid the ongoing speculation surrounding the attacker's future at City, opting not to disclose any information to the media over the forward's future and avoiding 'talking about possible departures'.

Though they've acknowledged that contract renewal talks between him and City have stalled completely, the sources were keen to reiterate that Sterling is remaining calm and concentrating on the rest of the season at the Etihad Stadium.

Sterling has made just six starts for the Sky Blues since August, with Pep Guardiola largely operating him down the middle owing to the absence of an out-and-out striker in Manchester City's ranks.

It was reported recently that City are open to cashing in on Sterling for a fee between £45-50 million, with the Blues preparing to model Sterling's potential sale off of Leroy Sane's move to Bayern Munich in 2020.

