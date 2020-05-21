City Xtra
Top Stories
News
Match Coverage
Transfer Rumours

Man City star's shirt number decided as Bayern Munich move edges ever closer

Matt Astbury

Another day, another Leroy Sané to Bayern Munich transfer update. This time, reporter Nicolo Schira believes Sané's agent, Fali Ramadani, is in advanced talks with Bayern Munich and is close to finalising the German's move from Manchester City.

According to Schira, the current Bundesliga champions are set to offer Sané a contract which lasts until 2025. 

Image placeholder title
(OLI SCARFF/AFP/Getty Images)

Sané's shirt number has also even been decided according to reports from SportBild. The German international will be offered the number 10 shirt at Bayern Munich if the deal goes through.

Sané is also ready to renounce 30% of his pre-coronavirus salary demands which still equates to more than his current payroll at Manchester City.

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

Comments

Transfer Rumours

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Revealed: First look at the final design for Man City 2020/21 third kit

FootyHeadlines have released details of the third kit for Manchester City's 2020/21 season.

harryasiddall

Inter Milan considering a move for Man City striker if star man leaves the club

If Inter Milan star Lautaro Martinez leaves the club this summer, they are considering a move for Sergio Agüero.

Nathan Allen

Man City to return to group training this week - phase one of testing provides all clear

Manchester City are set to return to full group training on Friday morning, after the club and players were given the green light following mass testing at the CFA on Monday morning.

Freddie Pye

Man City prepare new contract for midfielder ahead of possible return of 2019/20 season

David Silva is ready to extend his contract with City to conclude the 2019/20 season, reports Nico Schira.

markgough96

Man City keeping tabs on England defender - Liverpool and Leeds United also interested

Manchester City are interested in Fulham's young defender Cody Drameh, but Liverpool and Leeds are also known admirers report Mirror Football.

markgough96

Man City joined by Man United and Liverpool in 'battle' to sign Premier League star

Manchester City are targeting Wolves winger Adama Traore, but face competition from United and Liverpool, say Le10Sport.

markgough96

RB Leipzig want to sign Man City full-back on a permanent deal - £25 million fee mentioned

The Spanish defender has impressed the Bundesliga outfit, but they want Manchester City to lower their asking price.

Matt Astbury

Man City star will NOT leave this summer - agent reveals no contact with player or other clients

Manchester City's star striker Sergio Agüero will not leave the club at the end of this season - despite rumours of his departure.

Harry Winters

Man City have 'started discussions' with Serie A midfielder - Pep Guardiola has 'followed the player for a long time'

Pep Guardiola has been following Algerian midfielder Ismaël Bennacer's progress for a long time, and now City have opened negotiations about a possible transfer.

harryasiddall

Man City to have 'considerable' finances available this summer - club scouting 'bargain prospects'

Manchester City are expected to enter the transfer market with 'considerable' financial backing this summer

Hamish MacRae