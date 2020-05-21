Man City star's shirt number decided as Bayern Munich move edges ever closer

Another day, another Leroy Sané to Bayern Munich transfer update. This time, reporter Nicolo Schira believes Sané's agent, Fali Ramadani, is in advanced talks with Bayern Munich and is close to finalising the German's move from Manchester City.

According to Schira, the current Bundesliga champions are set to offer Sané a contract which lasts until 2025.

Sané's shirt number has also even been decided according to reports from SportBild. The German international will be offered the number 10 shirt at Bayern Munich if the deal goes through.

Sané is also ready to renounce 30% of his pre-coronavirus salary demands which still equates to more than his current payroll at Manchester City.

