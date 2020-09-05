Man City still expected to sign Barcelona star despite missing out this summer

Manchester City still expect to sign Lionel Messi next summer when his contract at Barcelona expires. They firmly believe that his decision to stay at Barcelona was forced upon him and does not reflect his desire to play for City, according to Eurosport.

City are still confident of recovering negotiations with the six-time Ballon d'Or winner, who revealed earlier today that he would be staying at Barcelona despite publicly attempting to force a move away.

Like Messi, the City hierarchy - made up of many ex-Barcelona employees - did not want to become entangled in court proceedings with the Catalan club. The general consensus at Manchester City is that the Messi deal is not dead, but has rather had a pin placed in it.

Whether the inevitable change of presidency at Barcelona will affect the Argentine's long term desire to leave will remain to be seen; Manchester City are still hopeful of capturing their dream transfer next summer - on a free transfer that can be negotiated as soon as January.

