Man City 'still there' in the race for Inter star - Barcelona also interested

Manchester City are 'still there' in the race for Inter Milan star Lautaro Martinez and have already made an offer to both club and player, according to SPORT as relayed by Sport Witness.

The Blues are on the hunt for a replacement for leading scorer Sergio Agüero, whose contract expires at the end of next season. Martinez is a player that has been linked with a move all season to the Etihad, and rumours in the last few weeks have intensified.

(Photo by Vincenzo PINTO / AFP)

SPORT's report states that Manchester City have already made an offer to Inter Milan and Martinez himself that is 'much better' than the one put forward by the other interested party, Barcelona.

Martinez has built a formidable partnership with summer signing Romelu Lukaku this season; scoring 11 goals in 22 Serie A games.

(Photo by Paolo Bruno/Getty Images)

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra