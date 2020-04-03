City Xtra
Top Stories
News
Match Coverage
Transfer Rumours

Man City 'still there' in the race for Inter star - Barcelona also interested

harryasiddall

Manchester City are 'still there' in the race for Inter Milan star Lautaro Martinez and have already made an offer to both club and player, according to SPORT as relayed by Sport Witness.

The Blues are on the hunt for a replacement for leading scorer Sergio Agüero, whose contract expires at the end of next season. Martinez is a player that has been linked with a move all season to the Etihad, and rumours in the last few weeks have intensified. 

fbl-ita-seriea-juventus-inter (1)
(Photo by Vincenzo PINTO / AFP)

SPORT's report states that Manchester City have already made an offer to Inter Milan and Martinez himself that is 'much better' than the one put forward by the other interested party, Barcelona. 

Martinez has built a formidable partnership with summer signing Romelu Lukaku this season; scoring 11 goals in 22 Serie A games.

ss-lazio-v-fc-internazionale-serie-a (1)
(Photo by Paolo Bruno/Getty Images)

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

Comments

Transfer Rumours

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Man City CEO Ferran Soriano reveals 'latest plans' for club's appeal to CAS over Champions League ban

The Athletic journalist Sam Lee has reported on Man City's recent plans for its appeal to CAS in regards to UEFA's Champions League ban, with the club 'open to a conference call'.

markgough96

Leaked: Manchester City 2020/21 away shirt design details

Further information surrounding the 2020/2021 Manchester City away shirt produced by Puma has been revealed by 0F0Ball on Thursday evening.

Freddie Pye

‘A holistic approach’ - Pep Guardiola and the Culture of Success

1 February 2016. The day marks an epoch in Manchester City’s history. After this date, it is impossible to discuss the club without reference to Pep Guardiola. City are presently defined by the Catalan’s presence at the helm of the club, and shall come to be defined by how the club deals with his absence.

markgough96

Pep Guardiola ‘doesn’t give up’ on Inter defender – transfer dependent on complex situation

Manchester City could return for Milan Skriniar in the summer, with Pep Guardiola 'not giving up' on the centre-back.

Alex Farrell

Leroy Sane 'having doubts' about leaving Man City - potential suitor 'uncertain' about player's mentality

Both Bayern Munich and Leroy Sane are having respective doubts surrounding a potential move from Manchester City this summer for various reasons, according to Kicker.

Harry Winters

Planning application submitted for new stadium on existing Etihad Stadium land

A planning application has been submitted for a 23,500 capacity sports arena next to the Etihad Stadium.

harryasiddall

RB Leipzig keen on keeping Man City loanee in the summer transfer window

RB Leipzig took both Angeliño and Patrik Schick on loan in January this season, and are keen to keep them both long-term. However, there is a financial difficulty making is possible to only keep one.

Shruti Sadbhav

Tottenham star viewed as possible 'candidate' by Man City - Man United also interested

Following Harry Kane’s bold statement regarding his future with Tottenham Hotspur, the reports about Manchester City and Manchester United targeting the forward have intensified.

Shruti Sadbhav

Pep Guardiola 'baffled' by rumours linking Man United star to Man City

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola was left 'baffled' by rumours linking now Manchester United player, Bruno Fernandes, to the Etihad Stadium.

Harry Winters

Man City fined by UEFA for 'kit infringements'

Manchester City have been fined €3,000 for a 'kit infringement' before their Round of 16 clash against Real Madrid.

Harry Winters