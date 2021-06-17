Sports Illustrated home
Man City Striker 'Opts To Join' A Bundesliga Club - Offers Rejected From Belgium

Manchester City striker, Lukas Nmecha has opted to join a club in the Bundesliga, after rejecting an advance from Club Brugge.
According to HLN in Belgium, via InsideFutbol, the striker is looking to get his next steps in place after Pep Guardiola deemed him surplus to requirements at the Etihad Stadium.

These reports say Nmecha has opted to join a Bundesliga club - which remains unnamed at this stage. He also recently told BILD, "A club in the Bundesliga would be a dream."

The forward has certainly showed he's got the ability to be a reliable goalscorer, after brief spells at Preston North End and - most notably - Anderlecht.

Club Brugge also made an attempt for Nmecha, offering Manchester City a multi-million deal, but do not currently stand a chance of signing the striker. 

Last season, the 22 year-old enjoyed a stellar campaign at Anderlecht, where the German scored 14 goals and provided three assists in 31 appearances. All of this under the tutelage of former Manchester City captain, Vincent Kompany. 

Alongside a great club campaign, the German scored the only goal in his countries Under-21 European Championship final against Portugal. With his contract set to expire this month, Nmecha will likely leave Manchester City on a free. 

