Man City Striker Set To Join Championship Side On A Season-Long Loan

Manchester City youngster Liam Delap is set to join Stoke City on a season-long loan, according to the latest reports.

Late into the 2020/21 campaign, Pep Guardiola announced in a pre-match press conference that Liam Delap would be training more regularly with the first team this season.

The young striker recorded 24 goals and four assists in just 20 matches for Manchester City’s U23s last season, therefore it's unsurprising that he has caught the eye of several sides in the Championship, as well as the manager.

However, if reports are to be believed, it looks like Pep Guardiola has changed his mind on what's best for the 18-year-old's development.

READ MORE: Ederson in line for Manchester City contract extension

READ MORE: Liam Delap's father quizzed on player's future amid transfer rumours

Journalist Subhayan Chakraborty has revealed that it appears as though Liam Delap is close to joining Championship side Stoke City on a season-long loan deal.

'The Secret Scout' on Twitter has also added to the reports by revealing that a source close to Manchester City has admitted, "It’s time for him [Liam Delap] to go and play in the Championship."

READ MORE: Jack Grealish to Manchester City in 'advanced stages'

READ MORE: Update on Raheem Sterling future amid recent uncertainty

Liam’s father, Rory Delap, spent several years at Stoke City and played in over 200 games for the Potters, and so understandably, Stoke will fancy their chances of acquiring the teenager on a loan deal.

The somewhat 'u-turn' on Pep Guardiola's decision could be down to a lot of factors, but one in particular could be Manchester City's pursuit of Tottenham Hotspur striker, Harry Kane - if that deal were to come to fruition across the coming weeks.

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra