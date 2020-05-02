City Xtra
Man City striker set to join Ligue 1 side following a clause being triggered in his contract

Shruti Sadbhav

Manchester City loanee Thierry Ambrose has found a permanent spot in FC Metz after the Ligue 1 outfit avoided relegation in the 2019/20 season.

As reported by GFFN, French striker Thierry Ambrose has signed a deal with FC Metz and is now a permanent player for the Ligue 1 side. The 23-year-old was sent out on loan to France from Manchester City last year.

In the deal negotiated between the two clubs, Metz had the option of signing Ambrose if they could end their 2019/20 season without losing their place in the 1 French division. After several weeks of inactivity and speculations, the LFP finally confirmed the end of the Fench football season earlier this week. 

fbl-fra-ligue1-nice-metz
(Photo by GERARD JULIEN / AFP)

Hence why 15th placed Metz wasted no time in using the clause in their agreement with Man City to find a permanent spot for Ambrose and signed him immediately after the club standings were confirmed. 

FC Metz will now pay £2 million to Manchester City along with bonuses for this deal. In the 2019/20 season, Ambrose made 19 appearances for the Grenats and has no goals or assists registered to his name. 

