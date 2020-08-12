City Xtra
Man City submit €63 million plus bonuses offer for Kalidou Koulibaly - Napoli set price demands for player

Freddie Pye

Manchester City have submitted a €63 million plus bonuses offer for Napoli central defender Kalidou Koulibaly, with the Italian club setting out their asking price in response, according to the latest reports.

Although the signs of a reported official bid may be encouraging, it is yet another update that shows next to no sign of progression in favour of Manchester City's hunt for their number one defensive target this summer. Aurelio De Laurentiis continues to stand firm on demanding his asking price, or simply retaining the player for the forthcoming campaign.

According to Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla, Manchester City have submitted an offer of €63 million plus bonuses for the 29-year-old - which was unsurprisingly rejected by the Naples club. The Serie A side continue to stand firm on their valuation of €70 million before bonuses - which despite not being significantly greater than the offer on the table, still exceeds City's reported budget.

ssc-napoli-v-bologna-fc-serie-a

While some outlets insisted on city rivals Manchester United making an offer for the Senegalese international, Pedulla contradicts such claims by denying any possibility of the Old Trafford club making an approach. It is suggested however, that Napoli will sell Koulibaly to the highest bidder - whether that is City or another potential suitor.

