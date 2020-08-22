SI.com
City Xtra
Man City submit €70 million offer for number one defensive target - 'likely' that deal will be closed

Freddie Pye

Manchester City have reportedly submitted a €70 million offer to Napoli for Kalidou Koulibaly, according to the latest reports from Italy.

It's been a week of significant developments, or not if you wish to take note of the English media reports, in which we have seen agreements reached between player and club, transfer fees coming close to an agreement, gentlemen's agreements between the two clubs - but finally, it does appear as though not only has a bid been submitted by Manchester City, but a bid that should be enough to close the deal.

According to Gazzetta Dello Sport as relayed by CalcioNapoli24, Manchester City have sent an offer of €70 million to Napoli for the Senegalese centre-back. It is claimed that 'it is likely' that the fee in question will close the deal.

It is not stated however, whether the €70 million fee includes bonuses - although, judging by previous reports across Italian press, it is expected that the aforementioned sum will be the initial transfer fee, and additional performance-related bonuses will be stacked on top, bringing the total valuation of the move closer to Napoli's asking price.

The news comes after several current Manchester City centre-backs have their futures in doubt, or even linked with concrete moves away from the club. It is expected that the futures of John Stones and Nicolas Otamendi will be reviewed, while Eric Garcia is on the verge of a move to Barcelona.

(Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images)

Tosin Adarabioyo could also look for a move away from the club, depending on Pep Guardiola's plans for the youngster, while Taylor Harwood-Bellis may look to continue his development elsewhere on loan, after his breakthrough season at the club.

