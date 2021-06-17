Man City Suffer Blow in Pursuit of Long-Standing Attacking Target - Club Rule Out Possibility of Deal Amid Recent Reports

Atletico Madrid have rejected the possibility of Joao Felix leaving the club this summer, amid recent suggestions that the Portugal international could be en route to Manchester in the coming weeks and months.

Reports have been intensifying over the course of the last few days, as news of Bernardo Silva's intentions to leave the club have surfaced, with the La Liga champions mooted as a possible destination.

While Atletico Madrid are believed to have put forward Saul Niguez as a potential make-weight in a deal for Bernardo, some fans were hoping that they may switch their attention to Joao Felix, such is Manchester City's need for a new centre-forward.

However, the latest information from Spain all-but rules out that possibility, as news outlet AS bring the latest on the situation.

READ MORE: Aymeric Laporte targets Madrid switch this summer

READ MORE: Fernandinho contract situation to be resolved in coming days

According to the information of AS' Atletico Madrid correspondent Javier Díaz, João Félix will not be leaving the club this summer, as he is firmly in their plans for the upcoming season.

Interestingly, the report does confirm that Bernardo Silva is a player that is 'liked' by Atlético officials, however it is reiterated that the club are not considering the possibility of including Joao Felix in any deal - despite Manchester City's admiration of the player that they were interested in signing before he joined the Spanish club.

It is stated that while manager Diego Simeone is 'yet to make the most of' Joao Felix, Atlético Madrid 'continues to trust' the former Benfica prodigy.

READ MORE: Man City set to secure first signing of the summer transfer window

READ MORE: City defender's camp make suggestion on player's future

For Manchester City, their focus will turn to securing the best possible deal for a player who is actively seeking a move away from the club this summer - after becoming unhappy with life in the north-west.

While talk of a move to Atletico Madrid will not stop after the update surrounding Joao Felix, other options will have to be explored, and that could present Barcelona with an opportunity to swoop in and secure a player they hugely admire.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra