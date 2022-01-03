Skip to main content
    January 3, 2022
    Man City Suffer Major Blow in Pursuit of Star Striker as He Refuses to Rule Out New Contract

    Manchester City have suffered a major blow in their reported pursuit of Dusan Vlahovic, with the Serb refusing to rule out signing a new contract at Fiorentina.
    The January transfer window is open, but business looks to be quiet for Manchester City.

    After the sale of Ferran Torres to Barcelona just under a week ago, the club are not expecting any more departures - bar the potential of a few useful loan deals for some youth talent.

    There's also no activity expected on the arrival front.

    Despite Manchester City's continuing need for a natural number nine, it's looking likely that the Blues hierarchy will reassess that issue in the summer. 

    One of the options currently linked with a move to the Etihad Stadium is potent Fiorentina striker, Dusan Vlahovic. The Serb has dazzled the Serie A with 16 goals in 20 appearances this season.

    However, it looks like their rumored pursuit may have taken a blow, with the 21-year-old speaking to Serbian site Politika, as translated and relayed by 90min.com, on a range of issues - including his future.

    When asked what his plans were upon the expiry of his Fiorentina contract in the summer, Vlahovic said:

    "Only God knows what will happen in the next period of my career, but my wish is to bring Fiorentina to Europe, because we have not been in Europe for a long time. I don't know what can happen overnight. We'll see."

    And when pressed on if signing an extension at Fiorentina is an option, “Never say never. But at the moment I am focused on winning matches."

    This may worry some Manchester City fans, but Vlahovic did reject a contract offer from the club in the summer, with his desire to test himself at a higher level the motivating factor.

