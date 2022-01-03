Man City Suffer Major Blow in Pursuit of Star Striker as He Refuses to Rule Out New Contract
The January transfer window is open, but business looks to be quiet for Manchester City.
After the sale of Ferran Torres to Barcelona just under a week ago, the club are not expecting any more departures - bar the potential of a few useful loan deals for some youth talent.
There's also no activity expected on the arrival front.
Despite Manchester City's continuing need for a natural number nine, it's looking likely that the Blues hierarchy will reassess that issue in the summer.
One of the options currently linked with a move to the Etihad Stadium is potent Fiorentina striker, Dusan Vlahovic. The Serb has dazzled the Serie A with 16 goals in 20 appearances this season.
However, it looks like their rumored pursuit may have taken a blow, with the 21-year-old speaking to Serbian site Politika, as translated and relayed by 90min.com, on a range of issues - including his future.
When asked what his plans were upon the expiry of his Fiorentina contract in the summer, Vlahovic said:
"Only God knows what will happen in the next period of my career, but my wish is to bring Fiorentina to Europe, because we have not been in Europe for a long time. I don't know what can happen overnight. We'll see."
And when pressed on if signing an extension at Fiorentina is an option, “Never say never. But at the moment I am focused on winning matches."
This may worry some Manchester City fans, but Vlahovic did reject a contract offer from the club in the summer, with his desire to test himself at a higher level the motivating factor.
