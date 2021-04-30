Man City suffer major set back in pursuit of Sergio Aguero replacement – club ‘determined’ to keep hold of player

Manchester City face a considerable stumbling block in their bid to replace the outgoing club legend Sergio Aguero this summer, with Inter Milan strongly refusing to make any deal for Belgian forward Romelu Lukaku, according to the latest reports.

Last month it was reported that Manchester City had ‘probed the ground’ for former Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku, while it was believed at the time that Pep Guardiola and the key decision makers at the Etihad Stadium had earmarked him as one of their targets for the 'number nine' position to replace Sergio Aguero.

The 27 year old has scored 27 goals and assisted eight in 40 games so far this season, putting himself on Pep Guardiola’s radar among other players like Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland and Tottenham's Harry Kane.

In the latest development to this story, according to Calciomercato, as translated by Sport Witness, Manchester City’s attempts to ‘tempt’ Romelu Lukaku into a move to the Blue side of the city have suffered a major setback.

Inter and Antonio Conte are ‘determined, and firm’, and have no hesitation about their decision to decline Manchester City’s advances. The Italian club have said ‘no thanks’ to Pep Guardiola’s side and intend to keep the Belgian at the San Siro for the foreseeable future.

Romelu Lukaku himself is reportedly happy in Italy and will not force his current club to leave for another. The striker has been in hot form in the Serie A and would command a big transfer figure if ever Inter made up their mind to part ways with him. Conte is publicly known to be a huge fan of Lukaku and will demand the Belgian's presence in his squad if he decides to stay.

Inter have financial troubles to sort out and need to sell players to avoid getting into financial trouble but the club will now have to find different ways to cope up after refusing to come to the table for a deal.

In any case, Pep Guardiola’s side will have to look at the rest of their targets unless the Italian club has a surprising change of heart.

