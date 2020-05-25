Man City suffer setback in chase for French midfielder - club 'in talks' to extend contract

Manchester City have suffered a setback in their chase of PSG prodigy Edouard Michut, with the French side reportedly in talks with the teenager over a possible contract extension with the club, according to Le Parisien as relayed by Get French Football News.

It was reported just over a week ago by Italian media that Pep Guardiola was personally very keen on signing the promising midfielder, with Corriere dello Sport going as far as saying that the Catalan manager wanted the player at the club 'immediately'.

However, as relayed by Get French Football News on Monday afternoon, Le Parisien have reported that PSG are in talks with the 17-year-old about a possible contract extension. It is suggested that talks between the two parties have been 'ongoing for a number of weeks' - possibly suggesting they could be relatively advanced in negotiations.

Not only is it claimed that Michut's intention is to remain at PSG for longer, but the player's agent Philippe Lamboley also spoke out on the matter: "We will see but we hope to find a contractual agreement in an ambitious sporting project.”

With the young talent being likened to Marco Verratti in playing style, it is no surprise that Manchester City are not alone in their interest in the talented teenager. It is also suggested that the likes of Barcelona, Chelsea, Juventus and Valencia are also showing a keen interest in monitoring developments.

