Man City 'Table' €80M Offer For Harry Kane Alternative - Premier League Side Strike 'Verbal Agreement' With Player and Agent

Manchester City continue to be linked with a move for Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic, as links to Tottenham's Harry Kane continue to drag on into the summer.

City have been linked with a move for Harry Kane throughout the transfer window, and the England captain is understood to be keen on a move to the club.

However, Tottenham are reluctant to sell their star striker to the Premier League champions, and fresh reports from Italian sources have suggested that Manchester City have looked to an alternative, and are already in talks with the player.

With Pep Guardiola’s side’s struggles in front of goal evident, the club are desperate to recruit a striker before the transfer window closes, and with the pursuit of Harry Kane potentially at an impasse, the latest reports indicate that Manchester City are prepared to move for a Serie A striker.

As reported by Italian outlet La Gazzetta dello Sport, Manchester City have 'tabled' an offer of €80 million for 21-year-old Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic.

The report also notes that the Premier League champions have a “verbal agreement with the player and his agent”, suggesting that negotiations with the highly-rated Serbian international are potentially at an advanced stage.

The 6ft 3in striker scored a total of 21 goals in 37 appearances for La Viola last season, and it has previously been reported that Vlahovic is "ready to say goodbye" to the Serie A club this summer.

A well-rounded and clinical striker, Dusan Vlahovic has been the recipient of heavy praise due to his impressive exploits in the Italian top-flight and as noted by Football Italia, legendary Italian striker Christian Vieri has referred to the player as “the best striker in Europe after Erling Haaland”.

As Manchester City’s pursuit of Harry Kane is currently looking somewhat unlikely given Spurs chairman Daniel Levy’s reluctance to sell the player, it is understandable that the club would look elsewhere as opposed to continuing the season with Gabriel Jesus as the only recognised striker.

