City Xtra
Top Stories
News
Match Coverage
Transfer Rumours

Man City taking a 'close look' at Ligue 1 centre-back - £28 million fee mentioned

harryasiddall

Manchester City are taking a 'close look' at Marseille centre-back Boubacar Kamara, according to the Daily Express. 

The 20-year-old is the latest in a very long list of central defenders rumoured to be making the switch to Manchester in the summer window. The Express say that Marseille are willing to offload Kamara however, with their valuation quoted at £28 million. 

fbl-fra-ligue1-marseille-toulouse
(Photo by GERARD JULIEN / AFP)

City seem desperate to land a few central defenders this summer; with Aymeric Laporte the only natural centre-back not linked with a move away from the club. 

Kamara has managed to secure a starting spot at Marseille this season; appearing 24 times in Ligue 1, scoring two and assisting once. 

fbl-fra-cup-granville-marseille
(Photo by DAMIEN MEYER / AFP)

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

Comments

Transfer Rumours

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

“I wanted to take a step forward and City was the right team..." - Former Premier League striker opens up on Man City move

Former Manchester City forward Edin Dzeko has reflected on his career in England, and what influenced him to join the Premier League outfit.

Danny Lardner

"I could have gone to a host of clubs: City, Chelsea, Liverpool, Arsenal and Everton..." - Phil Jones reflects on his career

Manchester United centre-back Phil Jones has revealed in a recent interview that he had offers from various clubs before joining the red side of Manchester.

Danny Lardner

"It is really sad news." - Mikel Arteta opens up on the death of Pep Guardiola's mother

In a recent interview, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has opened up about the struggles of contracting coronavirus as well as the tragic death of Pep Guardiola's mother.

Danny Lardner

Former Man City manager reveals his biggest achievement

In a recent interview, Roberto Mancini named winning the Premier League in 2012 as his finest achievement in management to date.

Nathan Allen

Man City 'ready to pay' £97.5 million release clause for Serie A forward - Barcelona, Chelsea, and Real Madrid 'unable or unwilling' to pay sum

Manchester City are the favourites to sign Inter Milan forward, Lautaro Martinez, and are ready to trigger his release clause.

Freddie Pye

Barcelona 'open' to a proposed swap deal for Man City defender

According to recent reports, Barcelona are 'open' to a proposed swap deal involving Joao Cancelo and Nelson Semedo.

Harry Winters

Man City enquire about Bundesliga midfield star - Bayern Munich also interested

Manchester City have enquired about breakout star Kai Havertz from Bayer Leverkuson; but will face stiff competition from Bayern Munich.

Danny Lardner

Man City identify Bundesliga centre-back as one of their main defensive targets

Manchester City have identified Jonathan Tah as one of their main centre-back targets for next season.

harryasiddall

Potential swap deal between Man City star and Inter forward 'proposed' to representatives

A swap deal between Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero and Inter Milan forward Lautaro Martinez has been proposed to the representatives of both players, according to the Transfer Window Podcast.

Freddie Pye

Man City star's move to Bundesliga giants 'left in limbo'

Leroy Sané's move to the Bundesliga is potentially in more doubt than it has ever been.

richarddugdale