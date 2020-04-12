Man City taking a 'close look' at Ligue 1 centre-back - £28 million fee mentioned

Manchester City are taking a 'close look' at Marseille centre-back Boubacar Kamara, according to the Daily Express.

The 20-year-old is the latest in a very long list of central defenders rumoured to be making the switch to Manchester in the summer window. The Express say that Marseille are willing to offload Kamara however, with their valuation quoted at £28 million.

(Photo by GERARD JULIEN / AFP)

City seem desperate to land a few central defenders this summer; with Aymeric Laporte the only natural centre-back not linked with a move away from the club.

Kamara has managed to secure a starting spot at Marseille this season; appearing 24 times in Ligue 1, scoring two and assisting once.

(Photo by DAMIEN MEYER / AFP)

